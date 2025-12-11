SIU raids target R161m Covid-19 TERS ‘fraud syndicate'

The Special Investigating Unit, supported by specialised police units including the National Intervention Unit and Hawks, are also carrying out operations in Gauteng.

They are executing search and seizure warrants as part of a major probe into a sophisticated network accused of siphoning R161 million from the scheme.

The operation forms part of a broader crackdown on TERS fraud, as investigators move to recover funds meant to support workers during the height of the pandemic.

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says the operation targets multiple premises, including offices, residences, and the UIF Head Office in Pretoria.

He says it's linked to 16 companies and over 35 individuals suspected of being central to the fraudulent scheme.

In KZN, teams are in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Edendale, Port Shepstone, Margate, Amanzimtoti and Scottburgh, amongst others.

“Uncovered evidence suggesting a well-organised syndicate orchestrated the submission of false health applications on behalf of individuals who are not employees of the applicant's companies.

The substantial funds received were not paid to the workers; instead, they were distributed amongst syndicate members in a pattern consistent with money laundering.

“Digital evidence, computers, desktop data storage devices, cellular phones, network equipment, belonging to or used by the targeted companies, have been seized.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)