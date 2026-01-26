SIU probes maladministration at uMzinyathi District Municipality





The probe relates to the municipality's procurement and contracting.





This includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel, as well as the lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for the Vants Drift Water Treatment Plant in Nquthu.





President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the proclamation.





The investigation will determine whether these contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was unfair, uncompetitive, opaque, inequitable, or cost-ineffective.





ALSO READ: Witness details call from ‘upset’ Mchunu at Madlanga Commission





The proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 March 2020 and 21 November 2025.





"The probe covers allegations of serious maladministration; misconduct by officials or employees; illegal appropriation or spending of public funds or assets; irregular acts involving state property,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.





The SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority.



