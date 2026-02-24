SIU exposes decades-long visa fraud, 20 officials dismissed

The Special Investigating Unit on Monday revealed that the country's immigration system was treated as a commodity, with permits and visas allegedly sold, traded and laundered.





This after a probe into visa irregularities dating back to 2004.





The SIU says the corruption was organised, deliberate and deeply damaging to public trust.





Minister Leon Schreiber says the investigation's exposed the root causes of visa fraud.





" This didn't start today. It is just the first time that we are seeing it in full colour and fully exposed by the SIU. For the first time, the SIU has helped us indeed to shed light into the deepest and darkest crevices of these processes by exposing both the alleged perpetrators and the