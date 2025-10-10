SIU cracks down on alleged head of Tembisa Hospital ‘fraud syndicate’

The SIU last month announced the findings of an investigation which uncovered three coordinated syndicates responsible for the looting of over R2 billion through fraudulent procurement schemes at the Ekurhuleni facility.

On Thursday, forensic investigators swooped on the Sandton mansion of business tycoon Hangwani Maumela, seizing luxury cars, among other items.

SIU head Andy Mothibi says he allegedly used 41 companies to extract R820 million over two years through fraudulent contracts.

Mothibi says a raid was also conducted at a car dealership in Mpumalanga.

“ The process will proceed at the special tribunal where we set all those orders aside, and the Special Tribunal will then order the assets to be forfeited to the state so that we can get them sold, convert them into money that we send back to the Department of Health so that it can serve its purpose.”

In a separate case, there was also a search and seizure raid at the home of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/sibiya-facing-tremendous-battle-overturn-stay-home/

He's been speaking out, saying he won't be stepping down but challenging authorities to fire him.

Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence officers confiscated several electronic devices from the Centurion property yesterday. Sibiya's called the raid an abuse of power:

“ In this present moment, I find myself in this situation for the second time in my career; my job is just to try to clear my name and accept the result of what I'm going through. I'm going through a difficult situation.”

The search-and-seizure operation is linked to corruption allegations and claims of criminal infiltration within the police.

The raid comes after KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told Parliament that investigations into Sibiya’s alleged misconduct were continuing.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)