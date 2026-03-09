Singer Rihanna's LA mansion struck by gunfire: reports
Pop superstar Rihanna's Los Angeles home was hit by gunfire
on Sunday after a woman opened fire on the property while the singer was
reportedly inside, according to US media.
The shooting erupted after 1:00 pm (2000 GMT) when a suspect fired approximately 10 rounds from a vehicle across the street from the mansion in the Beverly Hills area, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police.
At least one round pierced a wall of the residence, where Rihanna lives with partner A$AP Rocky and their children, local news station KTLA said. The singer was inside the residence, the reports said.
Rihanna, one of the world's most popular pop stars, has not publicly commented on the shooting.
Officers said the suspect was a woman in her 30s who allegedly fled the scene before being arrested without incident a short time later. Police recovered a weapon during the arrest, KTLA added.
Investigators are still determining a motive for the attack.
