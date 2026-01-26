Sindiso Magaqa’s murder could’ve been avoided, Madlanga Commission told

Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League secretary-general, was killed in 2017 alongside two other councillors.





They had been vocal critics of how the Umzimkhulu Municipality handled the refurbishment of a memorial hall.





The Madlanga Commission heard from Witness E on Monday, who is testifying from witness protection due to the sensitive nature of the case.





He revealed that he uncovered the assassination plot months before Magaqa was killed, but warnings to his superiors were ignored.





Witness E said he received the information about the planned killing of Magaqa on 2 July 2017 from an informer hired to carry out the attack.





The informer disclosed that certain senior police officials would provide assistance, including firearms and a vehicle.





“I got the information of the killing of Magaqa on 2 July 2017 from an informer who was hired to kill him. He told me he would ask the captain and the colonel to assist them,” Witness E said before the commission.





The officer immediately reported the plot to his superiors, asking if the attack could be blocked and even suggesting that the equipment intended for the killers be removed.





His warnings were ignored: “I did everything in my power. I reported the information to prevent the murder, but they refused to act,” he told the commission.





ALSO READ: Witness details call from ‘upset’ Mchunu at Madlanga Commission





Witness E explained that he had been deployed undercover and had infiltrated the group planning the murder.





The gang leader, who had become his informant, revealed the whole plan and the involvement of police officials.





He said that although he reported the plot to the very officials who later assisted in the murder, they were unaware at the time that they would be asked to help.





“The equipment that was going to be used, the firearm and a car, came from the very same superiors. But that was after the event,” Witness E said.





The commission heard that Witness E has extensive experience in undercover operations, which lends credibility to his testimony.





He joined the South African Defence Force in 2007, serving in Army Intelligence before joining the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2012.





Since then, he has been part of Crime Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal, participating in multiple covert operations, including cocaine and heroin projects, stock theft, ATM bombings, and cash-in-transit operations.





“All those projects were successful, and the suspects were either arrested or dead.





Those convictions, none of the suspects that were in my projects… are outside.





Most of them are in prison. Those who are not in prison, they are dead,” Witness E told the commission, underscoring the seriousness of his work.





He has been in witness protection since 2019, after being involved as a compelled state witness in a high-profile political case, and remains committed to his duty despite the risks.





Witness E also detailed interactions with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in December 2024.





He told the minister about the assassination plot and identified the Crime Intelligence officials who assisted the killers.





“I disclosed everything. I left no stone unturned. I disclosed everything to him,” he said.





According to Witness E, the officers he reported to in 2017 were the same officials whose names he later gave to the minister.





“I spoke to them so that we can block the matter, but they refused. They are very similar,” he said.





The testimony highlights the failures in leadership that allowed the plot to succeed.





The commission heard that Witness E had only two weeks between receiving the information and Magaqa’s assassination to prevent the attack.





“The shooters, the ones that pulled the trigger, are the ones who told me that in the next two weeks’ time we are being hired to kill Mr Magaqa. So we had two weeks to stop the murder,” he said.





Witness E described how he had recruited the gang leader, a 25-suspect group involved in cash-in-transit operations, who later became an informant.





Through this connection, he gained access to the plot and the names of those who would assist the killers.





Despite his efforts, the assassination went ahead. Witness E told the commission that Magaqa’s death was entirely preventable.





“When I got the information, I reported it to the people who were going to assist.





"But those people at that time didn’t know that they would be asked to assist. I did everything in my power to prevent this murder,” he said.