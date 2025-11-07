 Simelane insists KZN flood victims ‘not forgotten’
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Simelane insists KZN flood victims ‘not forgotten’

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane says flood victims and shack dwellers in KwaZulu-Natal have not been forgotten.

KZN floods coast generic image
Umdloti mudslide along the KZN coastline / Prosecure

She has responded to a recent report by human rights organisation Amnesty International South Africa, which found that leaders are failing those affected by climate-related disasters. 

 

The organisation raised concerns that victims of the April 2022 floods are still living in temporary accommodation and singled out eThekwini Municipality as one of the hardest-hit regions.

 

Amnesty International SA has urged government to provide better housing and essential services.

 

It has also called on government to be better prepared for climate-related crises.


READ: Amnesty slams govt as KZN flood victims remain trapped in shelters

 

Simelane, who has welcomed the report, says addressing the imbalances of the past won't happen overnight.

 

"The ‘not in my backyard’ attitude has been one of the obstacles, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, to providing permanent shelter for the flood victims," said the minister's spokesperson, Tsekiso Machike.

 

"Several projects have responded to people's housing needs across the country. These include KZN's Kanku Road, Pilgrim X, Cornubia and Bhambayi."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 2

More on ECR

eThekwini Municipality Floods Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.