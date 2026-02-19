Sibiya denies corruption in Madlanga Commission testimony
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya returned to the hot seat for a second day of his testimony at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Thursday.
He was due to wrap up his witness statement before facing what could be an intense cross-examination.
Sibiya concluded his evidence on his relationship with alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
He told the commission that although he met Matlala on several occasions, they are not friends.
" I categorically deny that I have ever received, solicited, or accepted any form of gratification, inducement, benefit, or kickback from Matlala or from any other person. Any suggestion to the contrary is false, unfounded, and devoid of any factual basis."
The commission is investigating the allegations made by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of criminal conduct, corruption and political interference within the police and the wider criminal justice system.
The commission was formed after Mkhwanazi held an explosive press briefing in Durban last year after an attempt by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team, which had been investigating a well-connected drug cartel in Gauteng.
On Wednesday, Sibiya alleged that the instruction to disband the task team was issued by his superior, Fannie Masemola.
He claimed the national police commissioner, together with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, was influenced by criminal cartels to shut down the unit after the Gauteng counter-intelligence team raided the home of an alleged cartel member.
" The communication around the Political Killings Task Team was not like one day we just saw a letter that came. It is something that had been a build-up; where there were some communications and these communications included all of us.”
