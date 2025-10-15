Sibiya accuses Mkhwanazi of creating 'false hero image'

On Tuesday, the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner continued his testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating claims of corruption within the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi has claimed that over 100 dockets being investigated by the KZN Political Killings Task Team were removed and locked in Sibiya's office.

Sibiya believes the controversy aims to block his potential rise to national police commissioner, following public speculation about his interest in the role.

He further dismissed claims about missing dockets, calling them a non-issue tied to old, inactive cases.

“This has got nothing to do with the 121 dockets and the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. This, according to me, it's about the succession battle in the police. The people of South Africa has just been taking for a ride for us to be sitting here today talking about the issue of the dockets. Those dockets were dead a long time ago and they are still dead.”

He also accused Mkhwanazi of playing mind games with the public and creating a false hero image on social media.

“ There are a lot of things that are wrong that we are supporting as a country, and we are creating a monster that no one is able to control. We can't allow such a situation as a country to continue, if the purpose for which he wants CrimeIntelligence to continue, can be allowed.”

