 Shooting in Tongaat leaves two dead
Shooting in Tongaat leaves two dead

Updated | By Newswatch

An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that left two people dead in Tongaat, north of Durban

Officers from Reaction Unit SA say they received a call from a resident reporting gunfire at the Rajkumar Informal Settlement in Belvedere on Saturday.

RUSA says security officers found one man critically wounded with a gunshot wound to the chest.

About a hundred meters away, emergency personnel discovered the bodies of two other men, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

