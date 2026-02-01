Shooting in Tongaat leaves two dead
Updated | By Newswatch
An investigation has been launched into a
shooting incident that left two people dead in Tongaat, north of Durban
An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that left two people dead in Tongaat, north of Durban
Officers from Reaction Unit SA say they received a call from a resident reporting gunfire at the Rajkumar Informal Settlement in Belvedere on Saturday.
ALSO READ: One dead in Pinetown business complex shooting
RUSA says security officers found one man critically wounded with a gunshot wound to the chest.
About a hundred meters away, emergency personnel discovered the bodies of two other men, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 20 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 2 days ago