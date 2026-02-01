Shooting in Tongaat leaves two dead

Officers from Reaction Unit SA say they received a call from a resident reporting gunfire at the Rajkumar Informal Settlement in Belvedere on Saturday.

RUSA says security officers found one man critically wounded with a gunshot wound to the chest.

About a hundred meters away, emergency personnel discovered the bodies of two other men, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.