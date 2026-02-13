Shooting kills two, wounds one at southern US university

South Carolina State University said the campus went into lockdown at 9:15 pm Thursday (0215 GMT Friday) after receiving a report of a shooting in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex.

"University officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person," the school said in a statement. "The campus remains on lockdown."

School officials did not say whether anyone was in custody in connection to the shooting.

It said local law enforcement agencies were assisting the university "in patrolling on and around the campus."

Friday classes have been cancelled, the school added.

The shooting comes just days after an 18-year-old shooter killed eight people at a secondary school in British Columbia, Canada.

It is the latest in a long line of school attacks in the United States, where attempts to restrict access to firearms face political deadlock.