Shivambu throws hat in the ring for local elections
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Former MK Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu says he's turning his new movement, Afrika Mayibuye, into a fully-fledged political party.
The group was initially launched as a consultation platform to gauge public support for a new party.
Shivambu was removed as the MK Party's after visiting fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi in April.
He was expelled as a member last week.
Speaking in Gauteng on Sunday, Shivambu said he won't challenge the MKP’s decision.
He says he's now focused on building Afrika Mayibuye ahead of next year's local government elections.
" The overwhelming view, even from all the regions, is that we should constitute Afrika Mayibuye into a revolutionary political movement, part of which will be a political party to contest elections.
"Because we know what we are doing, we are already in the process of registering Afrika Mayibuye as a political party, which will contest elections in 2026 and moving forward."
