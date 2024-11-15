Shivambu planning for long future at MKP

Shivambu is the fifth member to occupy the position since the party was founded last December.

Speaking to the SABC in an exclusive interview, he said he took the position after the former SG, Sifiso Maseko, resigned, saying he was returning full-time to his duties at the Gauteng Health Department.

Shivambu says his appointment followed consultations between the party leader, Jacob Zuma, and other officials.

"I am not incompetent. I am actually far more suitable for whatever responsibility that the organisation assigns to me. So, we are in for a long haul because he would never irrationally take a decision that shifts positions for the sake of it. He does it for sound, political, ideological and organisational purposes."





READ: Floyd Shivambu is the new secretary-general of MKP

The former EFF deputy president ditched the red berets for the MK party in August

He has encouraged anyone who wants to join the party to do so.

"We must respect everyone's decisions. If they think that their platform to fight the anti-colonial agenda for total decolonisation is uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, they should do so.

"When we started the EFF, at that time, we thought that the ANC was not the correct vehicle to fight for economic freedom in our lifetime. If there are those who believe now that the Economic Freedom Fighters, the ANC, PAC, UDM and all other organisations are not the correct vehicle, they must come to uMkhonto we Sizwe Party and boldly participate."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)