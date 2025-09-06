Shivambu launches Afrika Mayibuye Movement

This follows a countrywide consultation process on whether there is a need for another political party.

The former EFF deputy president said the party will be contesting the upcoming local government elections, including by-elections, after registering with the Independent Electoral Commission.

Shivambu made the announcement in Midrand, Johannesburg on Friday.

The move was widely expected following speculation that he would start a new party after leaving Umkhonto WeSizwe party in June.

Shivambu said the party's manifesto will mainly focus on economic freedom, land reform amongst other policies.

"Mayibuye movement is a people's movement, a total liberation and emancipation movement, fighting for total freedom and emancipation now. We're fighting for cultural freedom and decolonization now.

"We're fighting to build a capable developmental state, and we're fighting to be a caring and responsive people's movement."

The colours of the party are Black, Green and Red, with the logo having a green map of Africa with a fist holding a spear.

Shivambu is president of the party and announced two deputies and a secretary general.

He said for now the party will operate on a draft constitution.

A national convention to be attended by 2,000 delegates is expected to be held later this year.

The party has joined forces with trade union Maanda Ashu Workers Union of South Africa (MAWUSA) that was established by Community Work Program (CWP) workers.