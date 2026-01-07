Shinga’s NFP disciplinary hearing kicks off
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
The disciplinary hearing of the National Freedom Party’s suspended KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Mbali Shinga, has officially started.
The disciplinary hearing of the National Freedom Party’s suspended KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Mbali Shinga, has officially started.
Shinga, who is the party's only member of the provincial legislature, is accused of defying party instructions after voting against the MK Party’s motion of no confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli during a chaotic special sitting last month.
The NFP had directed her to support the motion alongside the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Shinga, who is the Social Development MEC, was suspended for three months and faces possible expulsion if found guilty.
In a statement released late December, Shinga stated that this is the second attempt to remove her from the legislature.
She said while she respects the NFP, she would not remain silent when actions threaten to weaken the party.
Shinga warned that taking internal disputes to constitutional institutions undermines the organisation and gives ammunition to the opposition, especially ahead of the local government elections.
Shinga added that despite the tensions, she would extend an olive branch.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago