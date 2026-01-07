Shinga’s NFP disciplinary hearing kicks off

Shinga, who is the party's only member of the provincial legislature, is accused of defying party instructions after voting against the MK Party’s motion of no confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli during a chaotic special sitting last month.





The NFP had directed her to support the motion alongside the Economic Freedom Fighters.





Shinga, who is the Social Development MEC, was suspended for three months and faces possible expulsion if found guilty.





In a statement released late December, Shinga stated that this is the second attempt to remove her from the legislature.





She said while she respects the NFP, she would not remain silent when actions threaten to weaken the party.





Shinga warned that taking internal disputes to constitutional institutions undermines the organisation and gives ammunition to the opposition, especially ahead of the local government elections.





Shinga added that despite the tensions, she would extend an olive branch.





