 Shinga’s NFP disciplinary hearing kicks off
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Shinga’s NFP disciplinary hearing kicks off

Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

The disciplinary hearing of the National Freedom Party’s suspended KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Mbali Shinga, has officially started.

Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga
@centralnewsza

Shinga, who is the party's only member of the provincial legislature, is accused of defying party instructions after voting against the MK Party’s motion of no confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli during a chaotic special sitting last month.


The NFP had directed her to support the motion alongside the Economic Freedom Fighters.


Shinga, who is the Social Development MEC, was suspended for three months and faces possible expulsion if found guilty.


In a statement released late December, Shinga stated that this is the second attempt to remove her from the legislature.


She said while she respects the NFP, she would not remain silent when actions threaten to weaken the party.


Shinga warned that taking internal disputes to constitutional institutions undermines the organisation and gives ammunition to the opposition, especially ahead of the local government elections.


Shinga added that despite the tensions, she would extend an olive branch.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

KZN NFP Mbali Shinga
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.