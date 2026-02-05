‘Shattered’ KZN family as mourn brutal death of three children

The family's spokesperson Jobe Khumalo says they are battling to make sense of the brutal attack on their children over the weekend.





Kwanele Gumede (15), Amanda and Ayabonga Khumalo, aged nine and seven, were found murdered in their homestead in Lulwane near Manguzi.





Their mother was out running errands for her small business at the time.





A man has appeared in court in connection with the crimes.





Police say a bush knife was used. Khumalo says the family's still in shock.





ALSO READ: KZN man to appear in court for murder of three kids





"We are devastated as a family. In fact, this has left us speechless because this is not the first tragedy to hit our family.





"The grandmother of these children was burnt to death at the family homestead last year. To this day, we don’t know who did it, how it happened, or why. And now this."





Premier Thami Ntuli condemned the murders, calling them deeply disturbing and devastating.





" When you receive reports of what is happening in our communities, really always ask yourself whether we have done enough? Have we done what we're supposed to do? I really felt that our society really needs something which will be much more aggressive in terms of strong coercion in moral regeneration."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)