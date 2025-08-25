'Shattered' family lays five N2 crash victims to rest

Mourners, including Transport MEC Siboniso Duma, gathered on Sunday for the funeral of the victims who died in last Saturday's crash on the N2.

They were killed in a head-on collision involving a car and a truck on the stretch between Amatikulu and Dokodweni.

Speaking in Ilembe, family member Mxolisi Mthiya said it has been a dark and painful time for them.





"It's difficult for everyone because it's our loved ones, it's breadwinners that left us.

“I think it's a moment whereby any prayers [or] any words of encouragement will be highly appreciated from everyone because to say [that] we can do it on our own, I'd be lying.





"I'd be lying if I said we wouldn't appreciate any kind of help at this point."