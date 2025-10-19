Shakas Head shack dwellers handed eviction order

The shack dwellers’ movement has explained the informal residents of Shakas Head are unhappy about where they've been told to move to.





On Friday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ordered them to vacate the municipal plot, and relocate to Vlakspruit Farm, about 17 kilometres away.





Abahlali’s Thabelo Mohapi says some 980 households have been given a month’s notice.





He says they’ve appealed to the municipality to provide basic services at the new site which currently has none.





"There's no water, sanitation and electricity. It's just a piece of land, which we call a human dumping area, where people are just dumped and left to live like that. There's no consideration for schools, for children who were already going to school."





In a statement, the municipality says it will ensure the eviction process is just and equitable.





