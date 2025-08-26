Shadrack Sibiya heads to court to challenge forced leave

He's filed an urgent application at the High Court in Pretoria, challenging his forced leave of absence.





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola last month ordered him to "stay at home" pending an internal probe.





It was after explosive claims of corruption and political interference made by KZN's police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who were both implicated, were placed on special leave.





Sibiya says he's fighting for his reinstatement, adding that the proper legal processes must be followed.





Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave amid Mkhwanazi claims





"There are regulations to be compared with. Every one of us are bound by those laws by the constitution and we must all do things accordingly."





He says he has full confidence in the criminal justice system.





Sibiya was speaking to reporters outside the court.





" It can be that I'm the only one who interfered, who did this and that. Over and above, there are many people that are in the system with a matter that has been handled since January, with a lot of feedback being given, lot of meetings being held, going in and out of Parliament, discussing the same matter. Now, how do you then pin it on one individual?"





