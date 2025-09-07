Severe thunderstorm warning for North-West KZN

A Level 2 Yellow warning for severe thunderstorms is in place, with the Weather Office saying strong winds, heavy downpours, lightning and hail can be expected.





It's warned that low-lying areas could see flash flooding, putting homes and small businesses at risk.





The alert affects towns including Vryheid, Nquthu and Newcastle.





Forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini says, there's an expectance of 30% chance of showers and thunder showers in most parts of KZN.





READ: Nzimande: New research tools planned to tackle climate change





"But the scatter showers and thunder showers are expected over northwestern parts of the province. There is no rain expected along the south coast of KZN.









Provincial disaster teams are on standby and are monitoring conditions closely.



