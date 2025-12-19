Several injured in Pinetown cash heist
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Six people, including a police officer, are recovering in hospital after being hurt during a cash-in-transit robbery in Pinetown.
Emergency services responded to the incident on Shepstone Road on Thursday night.
It's understood gunmen opened fire on a cash van and passing motorists.
Police secured the scene before first responders could attend to the injured and the road was closed for several hours.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says the scene stretched out for around 300 metres.
"Paramedics found one man believed to a passenger in a vehicle had sustained two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was in a critical condition.
"He was stabilised by ALS Paramedics and EMRS before being transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. Four others including two security officials had sustained mild to moderate injuries and once stabilised on scene were transported to hospital for further care.
"One South African Police Service member had also sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital for care before paramedics arrival."
