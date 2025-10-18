Seven people killed in Philippi mass shooting

The victims, aged between 20 and 30, were gunned down on Friday night.





The motive for the shooting is being investigated.





Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case.





"Western Cape police management has strongly condemned the senseless act of violence and confirmed that the investigation has been prioritised to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice."





"Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile, has expressed concern about the level of violence and appealed to community members to assist police by sharing any information that could aid the investigation."





This is the latest deadly attack in the province, which has been hit by several mass shootings recently.





Last month, six people were killed in three double murders in separate shooting incidents in the Kraaifontein area.





