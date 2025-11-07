Senzo Mchunu hands over electronic devices to police

Mchunu was placed on special leave earlier this year, while a probe began into the disbandment of KZN's Political Killings Task Team.





His spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, confirmed that he voluntarily handed over his devices to SAPS investigators on Thursday night.





"The minister received a call, notifying him that the police would like to come to his official residence in order to execute their search and seizure warrants."





Mshengu says Mchunu called in his legal team and handed the devices over at his home.





ALSO READ: Gigaba to appear in court over Transnet locomotive deal





He says the minister insists he has nothing to hide.





"He gave his gadgets without any fear simply because he believes that there is nothing to hide in all the gadgets he uses."





Mchunu says he welcomes the investigation, adding that due process will show his actions have been lawful and ethical.





President Cyril Ramaphosa said in July that he was placing Mchunu on an immediate leave of absence - pending an inquiry into allegations of political and criminal interference in the SAPS made by KZN police head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





