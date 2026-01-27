Senona rejects claims of helping Matlala secure SAPS tender

He has told the Madlanga Commission that he first met Matlala at his traditional wedding ceremony in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, several years ago.

It has been alleged that Senona has an improper relationship with Matlala.

Senona told the commission on Tuesday that his wife shares a surname with Matlala and that at the time of their first meeting, Matlala was dating a relative of his wife.

ALSO READ: KZN Hawks boss set to be questioned on Matlala links atMadlanga Commission

When asked whether his wife and Matala are related, Senona declined to answer, saying he did not want to create tensions in his household.

He denied assisting Matlala in securing the R360 million SAPS tender, adding that their interactions were limited to discussions about private security business.

"I deny the allegation that I have assisted Mr Matlala in securing the Medicare 24 tender. Tenders of this value are dealt with by the supply chain management division.”

