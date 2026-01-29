Senona claims unfair prejudice at Madlanga Commission over late evidence disclosure

Senona returned to the witness stand on Thursday for a third day of testimony, as the commission continues to scrutinise his WhatsApp communications with Matlala.

His lawyer, Advocate Rudolph Baloyi, told the commission that Senona was initially provided with just four pages of evidence, and only received more than a thousand pages of documentation days before he was due to testify.

Baloyi further accused the commission of failing to provide attachments linked to alleged WhatsApp conversations between Senona and Matlala, an allegation the commission has denied.

However, evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim argued that the documents in question were already in Senona’s possession, as they formed part of the WhatsApp messages stored on his phone.

Hassim told the commission that while some documents were only recently provided in bundle form, the contents were not new to Senona and could not constitute unfair prejudice.

Senona has insisted that he never opened or read certain documents, including annexures labelled SEN 3, SEN 4 and SEN 5, even though he later forwarded them to Matlala.

Under questioning, Senona conceded that he did not address the contents of these annexures in his written statement to the commission, despite having received them earlier.

“I didn’t address the content of these annexures in my affidavit,” Senona admitted, saying this was due to human error and not a deliberate omission.

Pressed by Hassim on why he only raised concerns about the confidential nature of the documents during oral testimony and not in his affidavit, Senona said he could not provide a satisfactory explanation.

“I made a mistake by not putting it there,” he told the commission.

Hassim put it to Senona that he only realised the seriousness of sharing confidential information once he was confronted under cross-examination, and that his earlier explanation was not truthful.

Commission chairperson Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga acknowledged that some documents had been provided late, but said witnesses are entitled to request time to review documents presented to them during proceedings.

Madlanga noted that similar accommodations had previously been made, including when a video sent to Senona by Matlala was introduced into evidence.

Senona’s counsel, Advocate Palesa Mafisa, confirmed that Senona only received unredacted WhatsApp chats with Matlala days before his testimony, which she said affected his ability to fully address the contents in his affidavit.

Despite the dispute over document disclosure, Mafisa indicated that Senona was prepared to proceed with his testimony.

The commission continues to examine whether Senona’s conduct, including sharing sensitive documents with Matlala, constituted misconduct or compromised the integrity of the Hawks.