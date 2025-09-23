Senior Richmond official’s killer to be sentenced

The Richmond official was shot while he was heading to a council meeting to discuss concerns over fraud and corruption at the municipality, which he'd been investigating.





Sabelo Phewa, who was found guilty of his murder, is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Masemola questioned over bid to disband KZN Political Task Team





Sithole's sister, Sibongile Hlathswayo, says the family hopes the sentencing will finally bring the closure they need.





She says they still want answers on who ordered the hit on her brother.





" We were hoping that the accused can be charged with a life sentence, deservingly so. Because he has taken away a life that mattered, he wasn't just a breadwinner who had financed so many kids at school. Some of them had to drop out of school, and left his own kids, who also couldn't be funded to go to school anymore. So many things just went wrong from that moment. He left our lives and so he deserves a life sentence."





ALSO READ: Masemola sought president’s intervention over Mchunu’s move to scrap task team





Mululeki Sithole says his brother was the family's breadwinner.





" He was the main man in our home. He was looking after my mother. We're struggling here and then since our brother left us, but we are trying by all means just to keep our home in the very same way as my brother did.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)