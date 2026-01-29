Senior cops, Ekurhuleni officials referred for investigation as Ramaphosa accepts Madlanga report

The interim report was submitted in December last year, in line with the President's timelines.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ramaphosa welcomed the commission’s decision to refer several matters to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, including recommendations regarding the employment status and possible suspension of individuals implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

According to Ramaphosa, the commission, acting within its terms of reference, made a number of referrals where prima facie evidence pointed to possible criminal conduct.

“The commission also makes recommendations in some instances for disciplinary measures to be taken against individuals alleged to be involved in wrongdoing, including criminal acts and corruption,” Ramaphosa said.

He explained that Clause 7 of the commission’s terms of reference empowers it to consider prima facie evidence involving individuals employed within law enforcement or intelligence agencies and, where appropriate, to recommend whether such officials should be suspended pending the outcome of further investigations.

Clause 10.4 further authorises the commission to refer matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent prosecutorial decisions, while Clause 12 allows for matters to be referred for prosecution, further investigation or separate enquiries by relevant authorities.

Several senior law enforcement and municipal officials have already been referred for investigation.

These include KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona, who is currently testifying before the commission about his alleged improper relationship with alleged organised crime figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Head of Organised Crime Richard Shiburi has also been referred for investigation for allegedly accepting an R80,000 gift from Matlala.

The commission further referred Sedibeng District Commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu, following testimony by Witness B that he attempted to obtain all dockets related to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who is alleged to have received tender kickbacks from Matlala, has also been referred for investigation, along with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

In Ekurhuleni, suspended EMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, and former City Manager, Dr Imogen Mashazi, have been referred for further investigation, together with seven other officials.

These include EMPD officers Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols; Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality fleet manager and proxy Chris Steyn, Head of Human Resources Linda Gxasheka; Head of Legal Advocate Kemi Behari; and Etienne van der Walt.

Mkhwanazi has admitted before the commission that he received money from Matlala, but has denied allegations that he fitted blue lights to his private vehicle.

Ramaphosa emphasised that, with the exception of Mkhwanazi, the commission has not yet heard responses from some of the individuals listed, and that the allegations against them remain *prima facie* and are not findings of the commission.

“The nature of these allegations, however, warrants referrals for further investigation and potential disciplinary, prosecutorial or regulatory action without delay,” Ramaphosa said.

The president has also directed Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and the National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, to establish a special investigations task team, led by an individual who will report directly to Masemola.

The task team will be responsible for investigating individuals identified by the commission.