Self-confessed arsonist charged with 76 counts of murder

The National Prosecuting Authority said 30-year-old Lawrence Mdlalose had been charged with 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.





NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mdlalose had “testified and confessed” during a commission of inquiry into the fire at the Usindiso building in Johannesburg in August 2023.





She said he was arrested on 23 January 2024.





Mjonondwane said the fire was allegedly started after Mdlalose savagely assaulted a woman, only known as KB, who sold drugs to him.





He beat her unconscious and then left to get petrol.

“Upon his return, he allegedly doused KB's body and set it alight, leading to the fire spreading and engulfing the building while the accused stood outside pretending to be innocent.





“Occupants screamed for help, with some jumping from the building,” she said.





The case has been adjourned to 21 February for "confirmation of legal representation for the accused" and pre-trial proceeding.