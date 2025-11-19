 Security Officer wounded in Newlands West cash-in-transit heist
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Security officer wounded in Newlands West cash-in-transit heist

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A security officer is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Newlands West, north of Durban.

Newlands CIT heist
Supplied/ KZN VIP Medics

Emergency first responders rushed to the scene on Tuesday after several residents reported hearing an explosion and heavy gunfire near a local shopping centre.

Medics found the critically wounded guard near an informal trading area.

Reports from the scene were that three vehicles were damaged in the attack, the blast hit one, and two others were struck by gunfire.

KZN VIP Medics spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, said a section of the Newlands Expressway route was closed for several hours as investigators combed the scene.

“It is believed that between 10 and 12 suspects, heavily armed, held up the cash-in-transit vehicle before blowing it up with explosives. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and cash. No other information is available currently pending SAPS investigation.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

MORE ON ECR:

Crime Security Heist Newslands

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.