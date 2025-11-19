Security officer wounded in Newlands West cash-in-transit heist

Emergency first responders rushed to the scene on Tuesday after several residents reported hearing an explosion and heavy gunfire near a local shopping centre.

Medics found the critically wounded guard near an informal trading area.

Reports from the scene were that three vehicles were damaged in the attack, the blast hit one, and two others were struck by gunfire.

KZN VIP Medics spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, said a section of the Newlands Expressway route was closed for several hours as investigators combed the scene.

“It is believed that between 10 and 12 suspects, heavily armed, held up the cash-in-transit vehicle before blowing it up with explosives. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and cash. No other information is available currently pending SAPS investigation.”