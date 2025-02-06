Security tightened ahead of SONA
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
With the countdown underway to the State of the Nation Address, Parliament says security's been tightened to prepare for any possible protests or disruptions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his address on Thursday evening.
Several ministers and political party leaders have been sharing their expectations ahead of the president's speech.
The stage is set for what's being called a highly anticipated State of the National Address.
In his first address under the Government of National Unity, Ramaphosa's expected to outline how the political parties in the GNU will tackle pressing issues like poverty, unemployment and economic growth.
South Africans will be looking to see if the president presents plans for the future that can help restore trust in democracy within the new political climate.
We might also hear more about global affairs, especially in light of the recent attention South Africa's received from US President Donald Trump and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.
Meanwhile, authorities here are implementing road closures, and final preparations are being made around City Hall, where over 2000 guests are expected to arrive later.
