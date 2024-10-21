Section27 to challenge Ramaphosa's decision to refer copyright bill to ConCourt

Section27, representing Blind SA, recently filed an urgent legal application against Ramaphosa for not signing the bill passed in March.

Last week, Ramaphosa referred the bill, along with the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill. to the apex court for a ruling on their constitutionality.

Parliament says the legislation is crucial for improving access to reading materials for blind and visually impaired people.

READ: President Ramaphosa refers two bills to Constitutional Court for review

"We can no longer ask for the president to sign the bill, but instead, we will be asking for our alternate relief, which is to ensure that the clause that the constitutional court crafted in the previous case comes into law," says Section 27's Faatima Laher.

"This clause will then allow for South Africa to rectify the Marrakesh Treaty. Marrakesh Treaty allows people who are blind and visually impaired to be able to access online platforms."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)