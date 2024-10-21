Section27 to challenge Ramaphosa's decision to refer copyright bill to ConCourt
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A human rights group says it will continue to
challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to refer the Copyright Amendment
Bill to the Constitutional Court.
A human rights group says it will continue to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to refer the Copyright Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court.
Section27, representing Blind SA, recently filed an urgent legal application against Ramaphosa for not signing the bill passed in March.
Last week, Ramaphosa referred the bill, along with the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill. to the apex court for a ruling on their constitutionality.
Parliament says the legislation is crucial for improving access to reading materials for blind and visually impaired people.
READ: President Ramaphosa refers two bills to Constitutional Court for review
"We can no longer ask for the president to sign the bill, but instead, we will be asking for our alternate relief, which is to ensure that the clause that the constitutional court crafted in the previous case comes into law," says Section 27's Faatima Laher.
"This clause will then allow for South Africa to rectify the Marrakesh Treaty. Marrakesh Treaty allows people who are blind and visually impaired to be able to access online platforms."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban woman warns people about remote jamming in Umhlanga
Remote jamming is very real and prevalent, unfortunately.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Three popcorn treats for the rainy weather
This sort of weather always calls for warm blankies, a fun movie, and lo...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago