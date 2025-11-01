Second suspect arrested for Westbury shooting

Two teenagers were killed and five others wounded, over a week ago, in what police are calling a gang-related attack.

A 20-year-old suspect, nabbed earlier this week, appeared in court on Friday.

Spokesperson for Gauteng SAPS Brenda Muridili says the province’s Anti-Gang Unit on Friday arrested the second suspect who is believed to have been the mastermind behind the shooting.

“He faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is due to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3 November 2025.”

Phindi Mjonondwane, who is with the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng, says the first suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

She says the case was postponed for a formal bail application which the State will oppose due to the serious nature of the offences.

“[The] victims who were sitting on a veranda were attacked by the accused in the company of three other suspects who are still at large. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed to gunshot wounds.

“The case was postponed to 6 November for [the] finalisation of investigations in preparation for the bail hearing.”

