Second suspect arrested for DJ Warras murder
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose on Friday night.
DJ Warras was shot and killed by three suspects in the Johannesburg CBD in December last year.
Before his death, the 40-year-old was actively involved with a security company that was busy with evictions in hijacked buildings in the inner city.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspect, who is a Mozambican national, was nabbed during a Crime Intelligence-led operation, in co-operation with Ekurhuleni metro police.
"The suspect will appear before court on Monday, facing charges of murder and contravention of the Immigration Act,” she said.
The first suspect, Victor Majola, was denied bail earlier this week, and his case postponed to next month.
