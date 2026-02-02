Case against second DJ Warras murder accused postponed to next week

Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed by three suspects in the Johannesburg CBD in December.





Before his death, the 40-year-old was actively involved with a security company that was busy with evictions in hijacked buildings in the inner city.





Armindo Joaquim Pacula appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning following his arrest at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose on Friday.





The case against the 25-year-old Mozambican national was postponed to next Monday for the verification of his immigration status and residential address.





Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi told the court that Pacula faces charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and contravening the Immigration Act.





The suspect will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.





The first suspect, Victor Majola, was denied bail last week, and his case was postponed to next month.





