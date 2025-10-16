Second aircraft found in Midlands, two killed





"We can confirm that the second aircraft was located just after seven o'clock this morning, and the search and rescue teams are on the scene, and unfortunately, the pilot and sole occupant was found to have been fatally injured in this accident as well.”

The small plane travelled with another over Howick on Wednesday when a distress signal was sent out.

Teams last night found one aircraft which had crashed - the pilot was also killed.

Bad weather conditions forced officials to suspend their search and recovery operations.

They returned this morning to retrieve the body from the first plane, as they continued to scour the area.

Gregory Critchley, who's with the Aeronautical RescueCoordination Centre, says the planes were found in separate locations:

“ The protocol is we are securing the scenes, and the South African Police Services will now take the scene officially over, and the investigation process will commence with the Civil Aviation Authorities Accident and Incident Investigation division, as well as the South African Police investigation.

“The cause of the accident will be investigated by the accident investigators in the South African Police Service regarding the next of kin, so this is a process that will take place through the South African Police Service.”

