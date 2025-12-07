Search underway after woman swept away in severe KZN storms





Severe thunderstorms battered most parts of the province yesterday, with western KZN under a Yellow Level 2 alert.





KZN COGTA says torrential rains last night caused flooding in Sibongile Township in the eNdumeni Local Municipality.





Spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says officials are trying to find a 35-year-old woman who was swept away during the storm.





"Search and rescue operations are currently underway, while mop-up efforts have commenced to assist affected households."





A second disaster management team has been dispatched to uMlalazi Local Municipality, where severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused significant damage in wards 16, 21, and 14.





In a separate incident, an elderly person was struck by lightning in ward 8.





The individual was immediately transported to hospital and is receiving medical care.









The SA Weather Service has just issued an alert for more severe thunderstorms.





A Yellow Level 2 weather warning is in place over north-western KZN today and for Western KZN tomorrow.





Mzila has urged residents to remain vigilant.





"Inclement weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the spring and summer seasons, with above-average rainfall forecasted. Communities are advised to monitor official weather alerts and take precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property."





