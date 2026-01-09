Search underway for man who drowned at Sodwana Bay

Craig Lambinon, who's with the National Sea Rescue Institute, says the man is believed to have been caught in strong surf and rip currents on Tuesday evening.





He says rangers from Ezemvelo Wildlife, and iSimangaliso lifeguards have been assisting in the search for him in and around St Lucia.





"KwaZulu-Natal Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers launched their vessel to assist in search efforts.





Despite extensive coordinated sea and shoreline search efforts by iSimangaliso lifeguards, NSRI St Lucia crew, and Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers, there are no signs of the missing man.





The SA Police Services were alerted, and Police Search and Rescue, assisted by iSimangaliso lifeguards and KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers, are continuing in ongoing search efforts.





Lambinon says emergency responders have had their hands full following a spate of drowning incidents along the KZN over the festive period.





