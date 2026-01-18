Search underway for missing Ekurhuleni MMC after floods in Mozambique

It's understood Andile Mngwevu's vehicle was swept away by floodwaters while he was travelling in Chokwé.

A South African rescue mission deployed to the area has established contact with one of the five occupants of the vehicle.

Search and verification efforts are continuing, with authorities working closely with Mozambican emergency services.

ALSO READ: Death toll from Limpopo floods rises to 11

Ekurhuleni's spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe says the status of the other occupants also remains unconfirmed.

" We are just waiting in bated breath and praying that all is well. I cannot confirm what was the purpose of the travel. I know that there are talks to move to the South African consulate in Mozambique. The executive mayor has also been in contact with the MMC’s spouse who arrived in Mozambique on Saturday."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)