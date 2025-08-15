Search for plane crash pilot to resume in Durban on Friday

A resident who witnessed Thursday's plane crash at Durban's North Beach says the incident happened so fast, he could hardly believe what he was seeing.

Authorities are expected to continue the search on Friday morning for the 61-year-old Johannesburg pilot, who was the only person on board the aircraft.

It is understood that the pilot was performing a final aerial display at an international aviation summit when the plane began to spiral, before plunging into the water.





Search teams recovered pieces of the wreckage at Pirates Beach where a large-scale emergency operation continued until after sunset.

Eyewitness Khalil Dux says he was taking a clip of the aerial stunts for his children when he recorded the tragedy.

"I was passing by. I just stopped to take a small video for my kids of a bit of the airshow and what the planes were doing.

"And I captured this. This was something else. It's crazy, it's not something nice to capture on video but it did happen."