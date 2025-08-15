Search for pilot continues at Battery Beach
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The search for the pilot whose aircraft crashed into the sea off Battery Beach intensified on Friday morning.
The operation is being coordinated from the NSRI's Durban rescue base, with police, lifeguards, and aviation authorities all involved.
From first light, police and municipal lifeguards have been combing the shoreline, while helicopters circled overhead, widening the search area.
Skipper boats have also gone out to sea as divers scoured the waters beyond the backline.
The NSRI says pieces of the aircraft wreckage washed ashore overnight.
In spite of this, Battery Beach was relatively quiet on Friday morning, with only one police van stationed at the entrance of the closed beach.
The 61-year-old Johannesburg pilot went missing yesterday after his aircraft spiralled out of control during its final aerobatic display and crashed about half a nautical mile offshore.
Authorities are expected to share details later on how today's rescue operation will unfold.
