Search for pilot called off for second time at Durban beach

The overcast conditions hampered the team's efforts off Battery Beach on Friday.





Officials plan to regroup on Saturday and resume the search.





The 61-year-old man crashed on Thursday afternoon during an aerobatic display.





The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the search is ongoing.





“We are saddened by the incident and are keeping the pilot, family and friends in our thoughts as rescue efforts continue. Our focus now is on the mission currently unfolding, appreciating the efforts of the teams on the ground and wishing them strength as they continue with the mission," said Director of Civil Aviation Poppy Khoza.