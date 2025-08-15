Search for pilot called off for second time at Durban beach
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The search operation for a missing person whose plane crashed in the ocean in Durban has been suspended for a second day.
The overcast conditions hampered the team's efforts off Battery Beach on Friday.
Officials plan to regroup on Saturday and resume the search.
The 61-year-old man crashed on Thursday afternoon during an aerobatic display.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the search is ongoing.
“We are saddened by the incident and are keeping the pilot, family and friends in our thoughts as rescue efforts continue. Our focus now is on the mission currently unfolding, appreciating the efforts of the teams on the ground and wishing them strength as they continue with the mission," said Director of Civil Aviation Poppy Khoza.
Search teams are racing against the weather to find the pilot whose plane crashed off Battery Beach during yesterday’s airshow.— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) August 15, 2025
Partly cloudy skies forecast for today with showers expected tonight could hamper rescue efforts as boats, divers & helicopters scour @Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/kDFt3UdLnn
