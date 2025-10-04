Search for missing tourist expected to resume in northern KZN

Elaine McSorley was last seen a week ago after going for a walk with her husband to the Mkuze Dam.

It's understood the 81-year-old man left her on the trail and went back to the hotel they were staying in.

The search for the 71-year-old woman was called off on Friday.

Samantha Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue says it is difficult to search without leads.

“Once an extensive physical search has been conducted it's very difficult and time consuming to continue the search without any further information.

“That's why we work so closely with SAPS detectives and investigators. They then go in, and they do the investigating. They follow up on leads, and they are then able to help us narrow down a search area so we can go back in and re-search an area or perhaps search a new area with dogs, people, and drones.”

Officials this week found a map McSorley had been using during the hike, not far from the hotel.

“We have a gut feeling that she is not there. We just have to work on the principle that somebody knows something, so we really hope someone from the community comes forward. It is a small community and a busy farm with a lot of people around. Somebody must have seen or heard something, so we hope they come forward so that we can bring closure to this case.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)