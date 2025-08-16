 Search for missing pilot enters third day
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Search for missing pilot enters third day

Updated | By Newswatch

The search for a missing pilot whose plane crashed in the ocean in Durban is entering its third day.

Search for missing pilot enters third day
Gcinokuhle Malinga

A host of emergency response teams will descend on Durban's Battery Beach on Saturday morning, after overcast conditions hampered rescue efforts on Friday.

 

The 61-year-old Johannesburg man was performing an aerial display outside Suncoast at an aviation summit on Thursday, when he allegedly lost control of the light aircraft.

 READ: Durban rescue teams search for pilot who crashed into ocean

Video footage shows the plane spiralling down at high speed before plunging into the sea.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

plane crash emergency services pilot rescue Durban Pirates Beach
newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.