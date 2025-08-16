Search for missing pilot enters third day

A host of emergency response teams will descend on Durban's Battery Beach on Saturday morning, after overcast conditions hampered rescue efforts on Friday.

The 61-year-old Johannesburg man was performing an aerial display outside Suncoast at an aviation summit on Thursday, when he allegedly lost control of the light aircraft.

READ: Durban rescue teams search for pilot who crashed into ocean

Video footage shows the plane spiralling down at high speed before plunging into the sea.

