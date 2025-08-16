Search for missing pilot enters third day
Updated | By Newswatch
The search for a missing pilot whose plane crashed in the ocean in Durban is entering its third day.
A host of emergency response teams will descend on Durban's Battery Beach on Saturday morning, after overcast conditions hampered rescue efforts on Friday.
The 61-year-old Johannesburg man was performing an aerial display outside Suncoast at an aviation summit on Thursday, when he allegedly lost control of the light aircraft.
Video footage shows the plane spiralling down at high speed before plunging into the sea.
