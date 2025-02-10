Search for man missing in Harties after falling off boat

A group of children notified authorities about the incident on Sunday.





The National Sea Rescue Institute is part of the search.





"The SA Police Services (SAPS) Water Policing and Diving Services, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam Strategic Rescue Unit and Hartbeespoort Marine Law Enforcement, are continuing in an ongoing search for a man missing after being witnessed falling out of a boat that ran ashore”, said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.





"At approximately 17h30, Sunday, 9 February, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew were activated following a report from children who raised the alarm after they had witnessed a man falling out of his boat, near to Eagles Landing, Pecanwood Estate."





