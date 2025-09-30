Search for international tourist enters third day in Mkuze

The elderly woman was last seen on Friday at Ghost Mountain, a popular tourist spot.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says she reportedly went hiking with her husband, who turned back halfway, while she carried on alone.

He says search teams have since found a torn map, believed to belong to the missing hiker:

“The missing victim is still being sought by Mkuze police after being reported missing on Sunday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the police or call crime stop.”

