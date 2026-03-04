Search for gang behind CIT heist on N2 Durban

Traffic was brought to a standstill near the NPC cement factory, south of Durban, when a gang of gunmen ambushed the armoured truck.





Video footage shows the armed robbers approaching the vehicle and pointing firearms at the two security officials.





The guards were shot and wounded, and the CIT van bombed in the attack.





Vehicles travelling towards Durban were blocked off during the incident - with some making U-turns to get away from the scene.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.





"The safe remained intact. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)