Search for gang behind CIT heist on N2 Durban
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A manhunt is underway for eight suspects linked to Wednesday morning's cash-in-transit heist on the N2.
A manhunt is underway for eight suspects linked to Wednesday morning's cash-in-transit heist on the N2.
Traffic was brought to a standstill near the NPC cement factory, south of Durban, when a gang of gunmen ambushed the armoured truck.
Video footage shows the armed robbers approaching the vehicle and pointing firearms at the two security officials.
The guards were shot and wounded, and the CIT van bombed in the attack.
Vehicles travelling towards Durban were blocked off during the incident - with some making U-turns to get away from the scene.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
"The safe remained intact. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Durban Point Waterfront smart city dream stalls despite R30 billion vision
Durban’s Point Waterfront was meant to redefine the city’s skyline. Year...Stacey & J Sbu 10 minutes ago
-
How Lesedi Metsoamere is shaping Private Wealth Banking with purpose and parity
From boardroom strategy to championing women in finance, Lesedi Metsoame...Carol Ofori an hour ago