Search ends in sorrow as Umbilo family finds missing boy in pool
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
An
Umbilo family is grieving the loss of their six-year-old son.
He was reported missing on Monday evening after he supposedly wandered off.
His family raised the alarm at around six o’clock, and after hours of searching made a heartbreaking discovery.
"Unfortunately at about 8 pm, the child was found in a residential pool, a few kilometres up the road from where the search initially started," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
When ALS paramedics arrived on scene, the child had already passed away due to the injuries sustained and was declared dead."
It isn't clear if he'd been familiar with the place.
Jamieson says the community and the local CPF joined the family in their search for him.
"With the help of social media the picture of the boy immediately went viral and multiple community members and security officials from the area were all involved searching for about two-and-a-half hours.
