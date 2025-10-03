Search for elderly German tourist called off

Elaine McSorley was last seen on Saturday after going hiking with her husband to the Mkhuze Dam.

It's understood that the 81-year-old man left her on the trail at some point and turned back apparently to get a hat from the hotel they were staying in.

The woman is believed to have continued alone but didn't return from the walk.

Officials have found a map she had been using near the hotel.

On Thursday, a search and rescue team from IPSS Medical Rescue was called in to help.

Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says the search was called off the following day.

“Physical search has been going on for six days now, and they feel like they have covered the area quite extensively, that they are confident that she is not in the area or not that we can find anyway.”

Meyrick says a large search party has been involved.

“The amount of people both from the local community and private companies, there has been fixed wing aircraft, there has been helicopters, there has been drones, an immense number of guides, security personnel, the SAP search and rescue so it has been a thorough search. The path that we were walking on was a farm road, so it wasn't any narrow path or any difficult terrain per se.

“On the map, it was well marked out. The reports are that she did become lost, she did ask for directions but at this stage we have searched the entire route.”

