Search for culprits behind botched KZN cash heist

The cash van was ambushed on the R617 between Underberg and Bulwer on Wednesday.





Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, says the suspects disarmed the security guards and tried to blow up the vehicle using explosives.





Mhlongo says two other motorists came under fire but were not hurt.





"Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime are investigating a case of attempted cash-in-transit heist.





"They fired shots at the security guards, and they tried more than three times to blow open the cash van, but they failed. Unfortunately, a taxi driver was shot in the leg during the incident [and] was taken to hospital for medical attention."





