Search continues for suspect in deadly PMB shootout

He was one of three suspects found hiding in a house in Edendale in the early hours.





The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Jabu Ngcobo Road in Verulam on Monday.





KZN police say officers quickly gathered information about the 12 suspects in the heist and tracked them to the Nhlazatshe area around midnight.





ALSO READ: Two suspects in Pinetown court for copper cable theft





They found the trio hiding in a house, which led to an exchange of gunfire.





Two suspects were shot and killed during the gun battle, while one managed to evade arrest.





ALSO READ: Inanda tops KZN rape stats, expert warns of policing gaps





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the team recovered two rifles, a handgun and ammunition from the suspects.





"A VW Polo, which was allegedly used in the commission of the cash-in-transit robbery, was also found at the scene. A bakkie with numerous number plates was found in the garage."





No officers were wounded during the shooting.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)