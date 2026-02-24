Search continues for suspect in deadly PMB shootout
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A manhunt is continuing for a suspect on the run following Tuesday morning's shootout with police in Pietermaritzburg.
He was one of three suspects found hiding in a house in Edendale in the early hours.
The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Jabu Ngcobo Road in Verulam on Monday.
KZN police say officers quickly gathered information about the 12 suspects in the heist and tracked them to the Nhlazatshe area around midnight.
They found the trio hiding in a house, which led to an exchange of gunfire.
Two suspects were shot and killed during the gun battle, while one managed to evade arrest.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the team recovered two rifles, a handgun and ammunition from the suspects.
"A VW Polo, which was allegedly used in the commission of the cash-in-transit robbery, was also found at the scene. A bakkie with numerous number plates was found in the garage."
No officers were wounded during the shooting.
